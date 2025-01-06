SGA & IWA Pace Small School Softball Preseason All-Stars

January 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Three-time honoree Izzy De Los Santos of Sana Gertrudis Academy, along with back-to-back selections Kadence Trevino from Hebbronville and Woodsboro's Sidney Castillo, headline the Private-3A Division of this year's South Texas Preseason All-Star Softball Team, as voted on by head coaches from 24 Coastal Bend high schools.

The 15 student-athletes will be recognized at the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, scheduled for Thursday, January 23 at the American Bank Center's Henry Garrett Ballroom. Former Corpus Christi Hooks outfielder and two-time World Series champion Hunter Pence will be the featured speaker. The event is presented by Whataburger.

De Los Santos, winning the vote count at first base, is joined on the honor squad by pitcher Natalia Escobedo, catcher K'Lee Bazan and outfielder Hannah Perales. The quartet helped lead the Lions to the regional semifinal round of last year's playoffs.

Incarnate Word Academy, a 2024 TAPPS regional finalist, boasts three on the preseason team: junior second baseman Kameron Bean, senior outfielder Mattie Barnick and junior Addie Aleman who was voted in at designated player.

Bishop and Woodsboro are both represented by a pair of players. The Badger contingent includes senior outfielder Ayla Gonzales and Jasmine Ramirez, a junior who bears the preseason all-stars' utility moniker.

Castillo won 23 games in the pitcher's circle while batting .500 en route to all-state acclaim. Her Eagles teammate Aniya Zena was voted on to the honor squad at shortstop as a sophomore.

Senior Eva Gallegos of London, a Texas A&M-Corpus Christi commit, rounds out the ceremonial pitching staff.

Joining Bazan at the catcher position is senior Clarissa Vela, the first softballer to represent Banquete at the winter banquet.

The infield is completed by junior third baseman Jazaelynne Lewis from Refugio.

Reserved seats for the 19th South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet are $75. Click Here, call 361-561-HOOK (4665), or visit the Whataburger Field Box Office for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 6, 2025

SGA & IWA Pace Small School Softball Preseason All-Stars - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.