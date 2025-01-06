St. Louis Cardinals Caravan Returns to Springfield January 17

January 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The St. Louis Cardinals and Springfield Cardinals have announced that the 2025 Cardinals Caravan will come through Springfield, MO on Friday, January 17 with an annual stop at Hammons Field. This year's guests visiting Springfield are current Cardinals RHP Andre Pallante, LHP Matthew Liberatore, RHP Riley O'Brien and OF Matt Koperniak, alumni Bengie Molina and Kyle McClellan and emcee Tom Ackerman. Don't miss your chance to see the past, present and future of Cardinals Baseball at Hammons Field!

WHAT IS THE CARDINALS CARAVAN?

The Cardinals Caravan is an annual event where current and former St. Louis Cardinals, as well as Cardinals personnel, visit various cities throughout Cardinal Nation. It's the best way for fans outside of St. Louis to get up close and personal with their favorite players. Fans can expect the latest scoop on the upcoming season from current Cardinals players, alumni and broadcasters.

WHO WILL BE AT THE CARDINALS CARAVAN?

The following current St. Louis Cardinals will be in attendance:

- Andre Pallante (St. Louis 2023 - present, 2021 ERA leader for Springfield starters)

Pallante was an integral part to the 2024 St. Louis rotation, making 20 starts to the tune of a 3.78 ERA in 29 games, leading the team in the second half with the most innings pitched by any pitcher.

- Matthew Liberatore (St. Louis 2022 - present, 2021 & 2022 Organization All-Star)

Liberatore was the number 2 prospect in the Cardinals system back in 2021 and his role in St. Louis continues to grow. After pitching in a career-high 60 big league games last season, he looks to continue the success he found in August and September after posting a 2.67 ERA in his final 25 appearances.

- Riley O'Brien (St. Louis 2024 - present, 2023 PCL Post-season All-Star)

O'Brien joined St. Louis for 2024 after a trade with the Mariners. Prior to becoming a Cardinal, the right-hander was brilliant for Triple-A Tacoma in 2023, tallying 86 strikeouts across 55.0 innings of work.

- Matt Koperniak (Springfield 2021 - 2023, 2021 Organization All-Star, 1 of only 3 Springfield Cardinals to hit for the cycle)

Koperniak succeeded greatly in Triple-A Memphis last season, hitting .309 across 122 games while launching a career-high 20 home runs. He led the International League with 143 hits, earning him a 40-Man Roster spot this offseason.

The following St. Louis Cardinals alumni and personnel will be in attendance:

- Bengie Molina (Cardinals Spanish broadcaster, MLB 13 years, 2002 & 2010 World Series Champion)

Molina, the older brother of Yadier Molina, has been a staple in St Louis baseball circles. A former gold glove catcher, World Series Champion and published author, Molina has been a mainstay of the Cardinals Spanish broadcast team since 2016.

- Kyle McClellan (Host of The Chatter's Box, St. Louis 2008 - 2012, 2011 World Series Champion, Springfield 2007)

McClellan, a World Series Champion, found a new role with St. Louis in 2022 as the host of The Chatter's Box, interviewing figureheads from the Cardinals universe as a video and audio podcast produced by the St. Louis Cardinals. The former big leaguer found great success in Springfield's early days, making 24 appearances for the 2007 Springfield Cardinals with a 2.35 ERA.

- Tom Ackerman (Sports Director at KMOX Radio)

With over 25 years at KMOX in a variety of roles including a stint of play-by-play on Bally Sports Midwest in 2023, Ackerman will emcee the event at Springfield's Hammons Field.

WILL AUTOGRAPHS AND MERCHANDISE BE AVAILABLE AT THE CARDINALS CARAVAN?

The St. Louis Cardinals will implement an Autograph Ticket system at each stop of the Caravan. The first 400 kids (15 and under) through the door on the day of the event will receive a free Autograph Ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player. Autographs will only be available for fans 15 and under.

Coinciding with the afternoon program at Hammons Field, the Springfield Cardinals will have a Garage Sale featuring Cardinals collectibles. St. Louis will be hosting a raffle for various Cardinals keepsakes. Raffle tickets will be available on-site for 1 for $3 or 3 for $5. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association. Delicious ballpark food will be available for purchase throughout the event.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE CARDINALS CARAVAN?

The Cardinals Caravan will take place in Springfield, MO on Friday, January 17 in the Hammons Field training facility. Doors will open at 11:45 AM with the event scheduled to take place from 12:00 - 2:00 PM. Parking for the event is free in the Main Lot on Trafficway across from the ballpark.

Following the day's program, the Caravan will continue on to Great Southern Bank Arena for an appearance at the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions, presented by Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks, where the players and alumni will sign autographs from approximately 7:00 - 8:00 PM. A ticket to the Tournament of Champions will be required to attend the evening autograph session at JQH Arena. The Cardinals will again distribute autograph tickets to kids 15-and-under who will be allowed to line up first for autographs during the Tournament of Champions.

HOW CAN I ATTEND THE CARDINALS CARAVAN?

Tickets for the Cardinals Caravan will be available at the door on the day of the event for $5 for adults and $3 for kids (ages 3-12). All proceeds from ticket entry and the raffle will benefit the American Heart Association.

For any questions, call (417) 863-0395 or email us at info@springfieldcardinals.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.