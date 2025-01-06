Rangers Winter Caravan Returns to Riders Field on January 25

January 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Texas Rangers Winter Caravan rolls back through Riders Field on Saturday, January 25th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Rangers guests, collect an autograph and enjoy a day of family fun and festivities at Riders Field.

There will be a public autograph session from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. featuring:

Utility man Josh Smith

Pitcher Josh Sborz

Pitcher Dane Dunning

Pitcher Cody Bradford

Pitcher Marc Church

Fast Passes will be available for purchase, allowing fans to skip the lines and receive autographs from all of the Rangers guests, as time permits. A limited number of Fast Passes will be available and will include two tickets to the RoughRiders Home Opener on Friday, April 4th at 7:05 p.m.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2025 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.