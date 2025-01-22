Sevgi Uzun Accepts Qualifying Offer from Dallas Wings

January 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Guard Sevgi Uzun has accepted her Qualifying Offer and signed a contract with the Dallas Wings, the team announced on Wednesday.

Uzun appeared in all 40 games during her rookie season with the Wings in 2024, making 19 starts. She averaged 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, all of which ranked in the top 10 among WNBA rookies last season. Uzun's assists per game average ranked third among first-year players, while she led the Wings in dimes in nine games.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.