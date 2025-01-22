Atlanta Dream Sell out 2025 Season Tickets for Second Straight Season

January 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Dream have sold out their 2025 Full and Half Season Ticket Memberships for the second straight season, the organization announced today. In addition, the Dream have already completely sold out four of their 22 home games, including matchups against Indiana (6/10), Chicago (6/13, 6/22), and Las Vegas (8/27).

Continuing the incredible growth trajectory starting in 2021 under new ownership, the Dream sold out their season ticket allotment four months before the season tips off in May. The Dream sold out all 20 of their regular season home games in 2024 and look to do so again in 2025.

"We are overwhelmed by the incredible support from our fans as we celebrate back-to-back sellouts of our Season Ticket Memberships in record time," said Morgan Shaw Parker, President and COO. "Women's sports are firmly on the map in Atlanta, and that has always been one of our key goals. The passion and loyalty of our fanbase, combined with the vibrant energy of this city, have made it possible. This milestone reflects how we continue to push boundaries as we proudly represent our hometown in front of a packed arena all season long."

Limited single-game tickets for the 17 remaining home games will go on sale in February. This season is packed with exciting matchups, including the highly anticipated home opener against Indiana (5/22). Fans also won't want to miss the Dallas Wings (5/24), who hold the first overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft. Other marquee games include the defending 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty (6/29) and the Atlanta debut of the league's newest team, the Golden State Valkyries (7/7).

Fans interested in tickets to the remaining games are encouraged to join the Dream Elite Priority List, which provides automatic placement in the single game ticket presale and the first opportunity to secure priority access to future Season Ticket Memberships.

For more information on tickets, or to sign up for the Dream Elite Priority List, please visit dream.wnba.com.

