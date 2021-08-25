Seven-Run Seventh Sinks 'Birds against Red Sox

August 25, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALEM, VA - Despite taking an early 3-1 lead, the Delmarva Shorebirds could not withstand a late barrage by the Salem Red Sox and fell 8-3 on Wednesday night at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The loss snapped the Shorebirds (55-43) winning streak at seven in a row while the Red Sox (58-40) moved just two games back of the Carolina Mudcats for the second Low-A East playoff spot.

Delmarva jumped on the board in the third inning. Ryne Ogren hit a booming double with one away before Mason Janvrin walked. A hard hit grounder off the bat of Darell Hernaiz resulted in an error, resulting in an error that scored Ogren. Connor Norby and Colton Cowser then each followed with RBI singles to put Delmarva ahead 3-1.

Salem got one run back in the bottom of the third. Alex Erro walked to start the frame and moved to second on a groundout. Tyler McDonough then singled to center score Erro.

The score stayed at 3-1 until the seventh as Shane Davis held serve for the Shorebirds. He finished the game with a line of: four innings pitched, one hit, one run, one walk, and three punchouts.

Blaze Jordan singled with one away to start the seventh for Salem before Ceddanne Rafaela hit a two-run homer, his ninth of the season to tie the game. Matthew Lugo then walked and went to second on a groundout. After an infield single for Antoni Flores, McDonough walked to load the bases. Gilberto Jimenez then flared a single to right to plate two runs and give Salem a 5-3 lead with runners still at the corners. Nick Decker followed by beating out an infield single to score another run before an error on a dropped fly ball scored both Decker and Jimenez to cap off the frame with Salem ahead 8-3.

Joey Stock (1-0) picked up the win for Salem with 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing just a hit and striking out five.

Preston Price (0-1) absorbed the loss for Delmarva, conceding four runs on three hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning, striking out one.

The Shorebirds look to rebound against the Red Sox on Thursday, August 26. Jake Lyons (3-3, 3.97) is scheduled to go for the Shorebirds against Bradley Blalock (3-5, 4.22) for Salem. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on Fox Sports 960 AM and streaming online on the IHeartRadio app with Sam Jellinek on the call. MiLB.TV coverage will be provided by Salem.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.