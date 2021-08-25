Delmarva's Late Offensive Surge Pushes Shorebirds Past Red Sox

August 25, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, VA - The Red Sox walk seven and surrender 14 hits in Tuesday night's loss. Delmarva's Connor Norby and Coby Mayo led the way with a combined five RBI's leading the Shorebirds to a 9-4 victory.

The first inning featured offense from both squads, but no blood drawn. After two leadoff walks and a wild pitch, Colton Cowser grounded out and drove in the first run of the game. Nick Decker answered to call in the bottom of the first with an RBI single evening the game at one.

The Red Sox would take their first and only lead of the night in the bottom of the second. Antoni Flores and Angel Maita both drove in runs to give the Sox a 3-1 advantage.

Delmarva promptly plated two runs to tie the game at three on RBI singles from Coby Mayo and Billy Cook. The middle innings ended relatively quietly, but in the top of the sixth Collin Burns broke the tie on an RBI single driving in Mason Janvrin. A few batters later, Connor Norby lined a sacrifice fly into right field to score Collin Burns extending the lead to 5-3.

Delmarva would tack on extra insurance in the seventh and ninth. Connor Pavolony and Connor Norby both singled in a couple of runs, and Coby Mayo pumped his second home run of the season over the left field wall.

The Shorebirds and Red Sox will square off in game two of the series at 7:05 PM on Wednesday evening.

First pitch: 7:07 PM

Time of game: 3:14

Attendance: 1,063

Venue: Salem Memorial Ballpark

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.