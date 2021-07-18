Seven Run Fourth Inning Lifts Billings to 12-8 Win

Missoula, MT - On a warm Sunday afternoon in Missoula, the Billings Mustangs picked up their first victory in the second half of the season after they downed the Missoula Paddleheads 12-8.

Billings had dropped the first four games of the six game set while the Paddleheads had rattled off five wins in a row.

In the top of the second inning, Chris Eusay blasted a two-run home run to give the Mustangs a 2-1 lead. Eusay leads the Mustangs with seven home runs and 34 RBI. Eusay finished the game 2-for-3 with a double and two walks as well. He reached base in four of his five plate appearances tonight.

Missoula tied the game up in the bottom of the second inning. Bryan Leaf in his Paddleheads debut, doubled home Skylar Black to tie the game at two.

A seven run fourth inning ensued that handed the Mustangs the lead for the rest of the ballgame. Dalton Cornett got the inning started with a three-run home run, his first as a Mustang. A Tristen Carranza double and Anthony Amicangelo single scored the other four runs. Mustangs led the Paddleheads 9-2.

Missoula answered right back again with two runs. Jared Akins with his fifth long ball of the season cut the deficit to five.

Brandon Pugh singled up the middle to extend the lead to 11-4. After Cody Hacker allowed the first three men to reached, Greg Elder came in relief. The second batter he faced, Luke Navigato drove a ball over the wall in left field for a three-run home run. Paddleheads now just trailed 11-8.

Billings scored one more in the seventh inning after a Chris Eusay leadoff double, Pugh hit a ball to the warning track in right center to drive him in. Pugh finished with a season high three RBI tonight.

Colin Kelly fired a scoreless two innings tonight to slam the door on the Paddleheads.

The Mustangs improve to 1-1 in the second half of the season and 19-31 overall.

The Mustangs (19-31/1-1) and Paddleheads (36-14/1-1) face off again tomorrow in the final game of the six game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:55 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

