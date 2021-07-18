Hawks Pick up a Win to Start Second Half

July 18, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







Boise, ID - The Boise Hawks began the second half of the PBL season on a high, starting the new chapter with a hard fought 5-3 victory over the Great Falls Voyagers on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

For the second straight night the Voyagers scored first, getting a leadoff single from Troy Dixon, who would come home from third on a Jayce Vancena wild pitch.

In similar fashion to Friday night, Boise took the lead in the bottom of the first, getting a Jason Diochea single, and an Alejandro Rivero double to put runners on second and third for Wladimir Galindo who singled the pair home and made it 2-1 Boise.

Another run would cross for the Hawks in the third, with a lead-off Christian Funk double turning into run number three for Boise, as Greg White followed right behind with an RBI single.

Neither team would score again until the top of the sixth, with Jayce Vancena and Quincy Jones throwing three straight scoreless innings.

In the top of the sixth, Great Falls first baseman, Kyle Crowl, took a ball over the left field fence with two outs for a two run blast to tie the game at three.

Wladimir Galindo would put Boise back on top right away, launching his team leading ninth home run over the right-center-field fence as the second batter in the bottom of the sixth to re-establish the Hawks lead at 4-3.

Holding that one run lead, the Hawks got into, and out of, a massive jam in the top of 7th, letting Great Falls load the bases before Matt Terrones struck out the side to keep Boise ahead.

Galindo would have another huge at-bat in the bottom of the eighth, drawing a full count walk with two outs, allowing Roby Enriquez his only plate appearance of the game, which he capitalized on, driving a two-out, two-strike pitch down the left field line for a double to score Matt Gabbert from first, who was running for Galindo.

Jared Price would throw a scoreless ninth to pick up his fourth save of the season and give the Hawks a 1-0 record to begin the second half.

Boise has won three of four against the Voyagers and will look to continue their momentum in game five when they return to the field as the Papas Fritas on Sunday.

Jake McDonald will start the game for the Hawks, looking for a series winning victory, with first pitch scheduled for 5:15.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.