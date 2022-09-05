Serwa Shuts Down Chukars as Mustangs Inch Closer with 5-2 Win

September 5, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







BILLINGS - Kenny Serwa spun 6.0 strong innings and the Billings Mustangs scored three runs in a critical fifth inning to inch closer to a playoff berth with a 5-2 victory over the Idaho Falls Chukars at Dehler Park on Labor Day afternoon.

Billings (24-19, 49-40) is now just one win away from eliminating Idaho Falls (20-23, 47-44) thanks to an effort where Billings held Idaho Falls to three runs or less for the third time in seven games against the hard-hitting Chukars.

In the first, both teams got off to a good start. In the top of the first, Mustang starter Kenny Serwa surrendered a solo homer with one out to Jose Reyes, putting Idaho Falls on top.

In the bottom of the inning, though, Billings had an answer. With one out, Crews Taylor sliced a double down the left-field line, then scored on the next pitch when Juan Teixeira ripped a liner into right-center field for another double, tying the game at one apiece.

The Chukars looked to take the lead in the second as Brendan Hueth singled and stole second to leadoff the inning. Brandon Bohning followed with a single to shallow center, but Jalen Garcia made a perfect throw on the fly to the plate, cutting down Hueth to keep the game tied.

After then, both pitchers settled down. Rodriguez worked around two singles and a walk to leave the bases loaded in a scoreless third. Serwa, meanwhile, set down nine straight hitters following a leadoff walk in the third.

In the fifth, Billings came up with a rally. Garcia and Taylor reached on a hit batter and error to begin the inning, putting runners at the corners. After Taylor was caught at second, Teixeira walked ahead of Gabe Wurtz, who drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to center to put the Mustangs head. Andrew Fernandez and Abraham Mow both followed with RBI doubles to add two more runs, putting the Mustangs ahead 4-1.

Serwa worked around a single to throw a scoreless sixth, finishing his outing with 6.0 innings on one-run ball, allowing five hits and one walk with a career-high eight strikeouts.

Zach Penrod came on in the seventh, but surrendered a double and a walk to begin the inning. On a ball in the dirt, Hueth, though, was trapped between second and third and tagged out. However, the next batter, Tyler Wyatt, delivered a pinch-hit single to drive in a run, cutting the lead to 4-2. McLain Harris came on and surrendered a single, but he then induced a double play to end the inning.

After a one-out single in the eighth, Beaux Bonvillain came on and got the final two outs of the inning. In the bottom of the eighth, Billings loaded the bases with two outs and Wurtz rolled an infield single off pitcher Nate Jenkins' glove to extend the lead to 5-2.

It didn't matter, though, as Bonvillain set down the side in order in the ninth, striking out Tyler Wyatt to end the game, nailing down his tenth save.

The Mustangs will play game two at Dehler Park on Tuesday night against the Idaho Falls Chukars. Billings will start RHP Pablo Arevalo (7-1, 5.25) while Idaho Falls will throw RHP Jake Binder (4-6, 7.15). Pregame on Tuesday on the home of the Mustangs, ESPN 910/105.5 FM with Brennan Mense will begin at 6:15 ahead of a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.