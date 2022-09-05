Raptors Entered Dexter's Laboratory in Owlz Labor Day Dub

September 5, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release









Northern Colorado Owlz pitcher Spenser Dexter

(Northern Colorado Owlz) Northern Colorado Owlz pitcher Spenser Dexter(Northern Colorado Owlz)

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. - Spenser Dexter dissected a deadly lineup, leading to the Owlz first win of the season's final series.

Now, it wasn't just Dexter (W, 1-3). Between all three pitchers, the Owlz (17-26) allowed just five hits, tying NoCo's season low in its 5-2 win.

But for seven innings, Dexter turned the Raptors (20-23) into lab rats. His method was scientific, and he carved them up like cadavers. Dexter dealt nine strikeouts and didn't issue a single walk. He experimented with air pressure, allowing 10 flyouts on the afternoon, but the experiment still met its logical conclusion in the end.

Ogden ultimately scored just two runs off the crafty Casper native. Only one of those was earned. Dexter threw 104 pitches and gave up five hits.

That means that Kyle Adkins and Christian Griffin (S, 9) gave up zero hits. NoCo called on Adkins for the eighth. He only needed nine pitches to get through it, giving way for Griffin's great effort in the ninth.

On the heels of the hooters' impressive pitching performance, NoCo needed just eight hits to take this one home. Four of them went for extra bases.

It made things easier that the Owlz led Monday's game the entire way. Bottom one, Abdel Guadalupe logged a walk to become the birds' first baserunner. He moved up on a wild pitch before Tim Bouchard banged a base knock back up the middle to bring him in. 1-0 Owlz.

In the third, Brandon Crosby elongated the lead with a long ball, his 10th of the season. The solo shot supplied a 2-0 lead.

The Raptors responded with a run in the fourth, but the home team tacked on an important trio of insurance runs the next inning. Cameron Phelts drilled a double to begin the fifth. Guadalupe followed Phelts' lead, reaching base on a hit by pitch. They each moved up a base on a balk.

That little lapse led to a run. Next at-bat, Crosby hacked a hard grounder to third, and with Phelts running harder, Phelts beat the throw home to give the good guys a 3-1 lead. When Dakota Popham poked a two-run double moments later, the Owlz found a four-run lead.

It turned out to be big enough, thanks to the insurance runs and the consistency on the rubber. The Raptors brought in one more run before the birds buckled down and closed them out.

Heck of a way to start the series that closes out this inaugural season. Game two of six is set for Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Owlz ace Will Buraconak is projected to pitch against Ogden for the fifth time this season.

Get your tickets today, all of which cost just $10, and we'll see you back at Nelson Farm Park on Tuesday!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 5, 2022

Raptors Entered Dexter's Laboratory in Owlz Labor Day Dub - Northern Colorado Owlz

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.