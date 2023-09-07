Series Victory Has Vibes One Win from Playoffs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - An 11-7 win over the Grand Junction Jackalopes on Wednesday night brings the Rocky Mountain Vibes to within a game of clinching their first ever playoff berth.

The win clinched the series victory on the road with two of the three games in Grand Junction going the way of Rocky Mountain. Both teams now travel to UCHealth Park for a three-game series to finish the season starting tomorrow night. The Vibes just need one win in those three to complete their season-long quest.

But as far as the action on the diamond went, it was the same combination of power and pitching that led the way.

Dusty Stroup got the scoring starting in the second with his 20th long ball of the season, a solo shot off Frank Racioppo.

In the fourth in a 3-1 game, Jacob Barfield doubled off the left field wall driving in two runners and in his attempt to take third base, the ball was thrown away allowing Barfield to both take third and home for a little league home run.

Rocky Mountain would homer two more times in the contest, with Stephen Wilmer following up in the fourth with a two-run home run (his 10th of his pro year) and Ethan Lopez clanging one off of the foul pole in the fifth - another solo shot, his 12th home run of the year.

Peyton Long meanwhile put in an almost Quality Start, pitching into the seventh inning, allowing 4 runs on 4 hits and 6 walks. The final three innings saw the bullpen give up 3 runs on 3 hits, finished off by a scoreless ninth by Carlos Lomeli.

They are so close now. The Vibes will have three shots to clinch at home. A potential date with the Raptors in a three-game series would start Monday, September 11th at 6:35pm at UCHealth Park, with the second and a possible third game in Ogden on September 13th and 14th.

