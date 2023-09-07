Hawks Use Early Push to Get Past PaddleHeads

September 7, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







BOISE, ID- The Missoula PaddleHeads played in their final road game of the regular season on Wednesday night in the series finale opposite the Boise Hawks. After winning the first 2 games of the series holding the Hawks offense in check, Boise's bats would get things rolling early. Behind a pair of 3-run rallies in the first 2 innings, Boise would find a sizable advantage early. This would continue into the middle innings as Boise would extend the lead while holding Missoula off the board. The PaddleHeads would fight down the stretch, but would not be able to dig out of the hole it left for itself.

The PaddleHeads would trail by as many as 10 runs in the first 5 innings and would be held scoreless themselves. Missoula would pick things up in the 6th however and would outscore the Hawks 7-0 down the stretch to make things interesting. Ultimately, the mountain would be too tall to climb for the PaddleHeads on this night as the Hawks would avoid the sweep in a 10-7 win.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.