Chukars Ride out Victory over Glacier

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Daniel Silva threw six shutout innings, helping to power the Chukars to a 2-1 victory in Kalispell on Tuesday night.

Following a 6-5 victory on Monday, Idaho Falls gave the start to Daniel Silva.

In return, Jack White started for Glacier.

The Chukars got the scoring started in the top of the fourth inning, thanks to a Tyler Wyatt RBI single that scored Eduardo Acosta and gave them a 1-0 lead.

Idaho Falls doubled their lead in the top of the eighth inning when Trevor Halsema ripped an RBI triple to score Stephen Cullen and make it 2-0.

Colin Gordon got the Range Riders within a run when he popped a home run to right field and made it 2-1. Ben Fitzgerald followed him with a double to put the tying run in scoring position with one out. However, Robbie Brown would induce a groundball and a flyout to secure the win for Idaho Falls.

In the end, the Chukars claimed a 2-1 victory over the Range Riders.

For Idaho Falls, Silva produced a strong start, going 6.0 innings and allowing no runs on five hits, while claiming the win and striking out five batters. In addition, Brown would pick up his first save of the season, going 1.1 innings and allowing one run on two hits.

For the Range Riders, White went 6.1 innings and allowed one run on four hits. Connor Housley was paired with the loss, going 1.2 innings, and allowing one run on one hit.

With the win, Idaho Falls moved their second-half record to 17-26 (33-58 overall).

The Chukars will return to action on Wednesday evening when they play their final game with the Glacier Range Riders. The first pitch of that game will be thrown at 7:05 p.m.

