Series Saved as Shuckers Force Game 5 in Jackson

September 14, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





JACKSON, TN - With their season on the line, the Biloxi Shuckers (87-61, 2-2) willed their way to a 4-2 win over the Jackson Generals (83-60, 2-2) on Saturday night at The Ballpark at Jackson to force Game 5 in the Southern League Championship Series. After being shutout in Game 3, Biloxi's offense found a groove early, scoring all four of their runs over the first five innings. The bullpen carried the load down the stretch, combining for 4.2 scoreless and hitless innings to end the night.

Luis Aviles helped spark a rally before the Generals grabbed the bats, doubling off Bo Takahashi (L, 0-1) to open the game and scoring on a wild pitch with two outs. Takahashi retired the side in order in Biloxi's half of the second, but surrendered a RBI single to Mario Feliciano in the third to jump the Shuckers ahead 2-0.

Cameron Roegner worked around a pair of singles through his first two innings before allowing a run in the third. Galli Cribbs Jr. started the inning with a double and Daulton Varsho brought him home with a two-bagger of his own.

Leading off the fourth, Jake Gatewood connected for a no-doubt solo home run over the left field wall against Takahashi, restoring the Shuckers two-run advantage at 3-1. The home run was Gatewood's first of the series and fourth of the postseason. Bruce Caldwell tallied the fourth and final run of the night, drilling a two-out single against Cole Stapler in the fifth inning for a 4-1 cushion.

Roegner pitched into the fifth and saw Ben DeLuzio score on a passed ball after reaching on a hit by pitch. Biloxi's lefty was replaced by Tyler Spurlin (W, 1-0), who recorded the final two outs of the inning and stranded a man on third. Daniel Brown retired four in a row behind Spurlin while Jon Olczak faced the minimum in the eighth thanks to a 4-6-3 a double play.

Nate Griep (S, 2) entered in the bottom of the ninth with a 4-2 lead and proceeded to retired the side in order for his second save of the series.

Tied 2-2 in the best-of-five series, the Shuckers will play for their first Southern League Title in franchise history on Sunday with Game 5 of their matchup against the Generals at 6:05 pm. Biloxi will throw RHP Drew Rasmussen (0-0, 10.80) while the Generals will counter with RHP Emilio Vargas (1-0, 4.50). The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App and can be seen on MiLB.TV.

With the 2020 Southern League schedule announced, Shuck Nation Memberships for the 2020 season are available by calling 228-233-3465 or by visiting the Biloxi Shuckers front office.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.