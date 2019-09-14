Championship Gameday: September 14 vs. Biloxi

Jackson Generals (78-57, North Division Series Champ)

vs. Biloxi Shuckers (82-57, South Division Series Champ)

Saturday, September 14 | 6:05 pm CT

League Championship Series, Gm. 4 (Best of 5) | Generals lead, 2-1

Generals SP: RHP Bo Takahashi (9-7, 3.72 ERA)

Biloxi SP: LHP Cameron Roegner (5-6, 4.50 ERA)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, closed within one win of a second consecutive league title on Friday night, taking a 2-0 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers in Game 3 of the Southern League Championship Series. The victory puts the Generals (2-1) on the doorstep of the franchise's fourth title, while Biloxi (1-2) must win on Saturday to force a winner-take-all fifth game on Sunday. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S MATCHUP: Jackson's Bo Takahashi gets the ball with the Generals looking to become the third franchise since 2000 to win consecutive Southern League titles (Montgomery '06-'07, Mobile '11-'12). Takahashi excelled in his North Division Series start against Montgomery, tossing six scoreless innings against the Biscuits in a Game 3 victory at The Ballpark at Jackson. The 22-year-old made a quality start against the Shuckers in his lone appearance against them this year (6.0 IP, 2 ER on July 31), and he's allowed just three earned runs over his last 17 2/3 innings (1.53 ERA), giving up no home runs in that span. Biloxi's Cameron Roegner gave up two earned runs in five innings against Pensacola in the South Division Series, but he faces a Jackson lineup that is 33-17 against southpaw starters, including a 2-0 mark in the playoffs. Roegner dealt to a 4.09 ERA in 11.0 innings against the Generals this year, allowing 12 hits while also striking out a dozen men.

QUICK TURNAROUND: After starting the playoffs 9-for-72 (.125 BA), the top third of the Generals batting order - Ben DeLuzio, Daulton Varsho, and Pavin Smith - have gone 7-for-14, accounting for five runs scored and five RBI across Game 3 of the SLCS and their final at-bats in Game 2.

YOU FOUND MORE BEER? WHERE?: It's taken time for Seth Beer to get comfortable, but the Generals' first baseman seems to have found his stroke in the SLCS. He put together back-to-back multi-hit showings in Game 1 and 2 against Biloxi, and even after a hitless effort in Game 3, Beer leads Jackson this series in average (.455).

MCCANNA CAN: Generals reliever Kevin McCanna appeared in Games 1, 2, and 3 in the SLCS for the Generals without allowing an earned run, throwing 40 pitches over the course of Games 1 & 2 on back-to-back days over two innings of work. No other Southern League reliever has appeared as often as McCanna in the postseason (5 times), and he and Miguel Aguilar are the only two Generals on Jackson's staff with multiple appearances and a 0.00 ERA.

ALL-STAR 2020: On July 29, the Jackson Generals announced that they would play host to the 2020 Southern League All-Star Game at The Ballpark at Jackson, their first All-Star Game since 2011. Manager Blake Lalli was a participant in that 2011 game, which the North Division won 6-3. (CLICK: 2020 SL ASG release)

