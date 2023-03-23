Series Preview: First Season Series Between Prowlers, Wolves

The Port Huron Prowlers' stretch of seven-straight games at McMorran Place continues when they face the Watertown Wolves for the first time this season. Port Huron is 3-1-0 through the first four games of the homestand.

The Prowlers earned their first series sweep since January with two dominant wins over the Delaware Thunder on March 17 and 18. Port Huron outscored the Thunder 16-4 and outshot them 98-59 in the two games. With two goals and an assist apiece in the 8-1 win on March 17, Dalton Jay and Joe Deveny were the first and second stars, respectively. Alex Johnson and Sam Gagnon mimicked those stat lines the next night in an 8-3 win and earned first and second-star honors, respectively. Brian Tallieu earned the win in his first professional start that night. Saturday's victory clinched a playoff berth for the Prowlers who sit fourth in the Continental Division at 25-20-3 with 76 points. They are five points back of the Motor City Rockers for third in the division.

Watertown extended its losing streak to seven games after dropping three matchups last weekend. They began hosting Danbury on March 17 and took a 2-0 lead into the third period but the Hat Tricks scored four-straight goals, including an empty netter, en route to a 5-3 decision. The teams switched arenas but ended up with another Danbury win, this time 4-1. The Wolves then traveled to Binghamton for their third game in three nights in three arenas. Watertown kept things close on the scoreboard for 40 minutes but couldn't pull out three points, falling 7-4. Parker Moskal put up three points over the three games and was the only Wolf with a point in each one. Owen Liskiewicz took two losses and Adam Wisco was on the hook for one. Despite the losing streak, Watertown still sits in third in the Empire Division at 17-26-3 with 49 points. The Wolves also placed Samuel Hrabcak, Fabian Lehner and Chase DiBari on season-ending IR on Wednesday. Hrabcak played both games against Danbury last weekend but missed the one in Binghamton, Lehner missed all three games and DiBari hasn't played since March 4.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Matt Stoia (F/D) - Stoia's wrist shot has been a weapon and helped him score five goals in his last five games. He's also riding a seven-game point streak.

Wolves - Owen Liskiewicz (G) - The last time Liskiewicz was at McMorran Place was the last time he put on a Binghamton Black Bears uniform. He's struggled as of late, along with his team, having lost each of his last five starts.

STAT CENTRAL

Matt Graham (PHP) passed Mo Levac for 2nd in FPHL history in assists (291) and tied Levac for 4th in league history in points (420) last weekend vs Delaware...Larry Yellowknee (WAT) is the only Wolf currently on the roster that played for the team last season...The Prowlers and Wolves are the only FPHL teams with under 1,000 penalty minutes this season...Watertown has twice as many regulation losses in 46 games this season (26) as it had last season in 64 games (13, regular season AND playoffs)

SERIES SCHEDULE

March 24, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

March 25, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Tickets to both games are available at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the McMorran Box Office at 810-985-6166.

