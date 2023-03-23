Sea Wolves Continue Road Swing in Connecticut

March 23, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release









Mississippi Sea Wolves forwards Philip Wong (left) and Matt Caranci

(Mississippi Sea Wolves) Mississippi Sea Wolves forwards Philip Wong (left) and Matt Caranci(Mississippi Sea Wolves)

Danbury, CT - The (14-29-4) Mississippi Sea Wolves look to return to the win column this weekend as they head back on the road for two games against the (36-6-5) Danbury Hat Tricks. These matchups will serve as the back half of the four-game season series between the teams.

The Sea Wolves are 2-0-0 against the Hat Tricks after defeating them 3-2 and 5-4 in January at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Friday's game will start at 6:30pm CDT and Saturday's puck drop takes place at 6:00.

Last Week in Review: The Sea Wolves came up empty-handed in Georgia during a 3-in-3 series last weekend against the Columbus River Dragons. Final scores were 5-3, 4-1 and 8-0. The four combined Sea Wolves goals through the weekend were registered by Lucas Helland, Jeff Eppright, Jake Raleigh and Philip Wong. Anthony D'Aloisio made a pair of starts in net over the series, while Blake Weyrick and Joe Sheppard both appeared during Game Two.

Milestone Alert: Yianni Liarakos sits four assists away from 200 in his Federal Prospects Hockey League career and is four points shy of 300. Liarakos and Yaroslav Yevdokimov enter the weekend with a team-best 79 points apiece.

Scouting the Hat Tricks: Danbury is tied with Columbus for the league lead in standings points at 105. They are riding a 10-game win streak, with their last loss occurring on February 11 against the Watertown Wolves. Jonny Ruiz owns an eight-game point streak and is on top of the Hat Tricks roster with 31 goals and 22 assists this season.

The Home Stretch: Just two home games remain on the 2022-23 schedule for the Sea Wolves. They will play a two-game weekend series on Friday, April 7 and Saturday the 8th against the Motor City Rockers. Both games begin at 7:05pm at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Tickets can be purchased at the Coliseum box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.