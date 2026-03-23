Sergi Solans Got a DOME on Him
Published on March 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake YouTube Video
#mls #sandiegofc
Check out the Real Salt Lake Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from March 22, 2026
- Galaxy Take Road Point in 1-1 Draw against Timbers - LA Galaxy
- Ten-Man Timbers Hold LA Galaxy to 1-1 Draw at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Sounders FC Plays to Scoreless Road Draw with Minnesota United - Seattle Sounders FC
- Minnesota United Earns Point in Scoreless Draw against Seattle Sounders FC - Minnesota United FC
- Columbus Crew's Patrick Schulte Added to U.S. Men's National Team Roster for March FIFA International Window - Columbus Crew SC
- 10-man Orange and Blue earn dramatic come-from-behind win Sunday - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Secures 2-3 Victory at New York City FC - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Pulls past New York City FC - New York City FC
- Timbers Sign T2 Midfielder Eric Izoita to Short-Term Agreement - Portland Timbers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Real Salt Lake Stories
- Real Salt Lake Travels Sunday for Critical Early-Season Conference Clash at San Diego FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Saturday to Continue 2026 Campaign against Austin FC
- Three Goals in a 20-Minute Span: RSL Dominates First Half, Takes Three Road Points at Atlanta
- Real Salt Lake Continues 2026 Campaign Saturday at Atlanta United FC
- Real Salt Lake Forward Ari Piol Undergoes Successful Achilles Repair Surgery