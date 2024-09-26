September 25 - 2024 WNBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 2 Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury Postgame Notes

September 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX 101 (2-0), PHOENIX MERCURY 88 (0-2)

PLAYOFF GAME #1, PLAYOFF HOME GAME #2

TARGET CENTER, WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2024

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Minnesota Lynx Collier - 42 Collier/Smith - 5 Hiedeman - 7

Phoenix Mercury Griner - 24 Four Way Tie - 5 Cloud - 10

Lynx Notes

Napheesa Collier led the game this evening, scoring a game-high and a playoff-career-high 42 points on 14-of-20 (70%) from the field and 12-of-14 from the free throw line. She added five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 38:06 minutes.

Collier's 42 points ties the league record for points scored in a single game in postseason history. She joins Breanna Stewart and Angel McCoughtry in the feat.

With 23 of Collier's 42 points occurring in the first half, she ties her own franchise record for points scored in a single half in the postseason (MR: September 22, 2024 vs. Phoenix Mercury). Collier became the only Lynx player to score two such halves in consecutive games in the postseason.

Scoring 38 points in Game 1 on Sept. 22, followed by 42 this evening, Collier becomes the first player in WNBA postseason history to record consecutive 35+ point games.

Collier becomes the first player in franchise history to amass 14 made field goals in a single postseason game, surpassing the previous record of 13 set by Maya Moore (2x; MR: Sept. 27, 2015 at Phoenix).

Kayla McBride was second in scoring for the Lynx, ending the evening with 15 points, two rebounds and four assists in 34:13 minutes.

Alanna Smith had a strong impact, adding a postseason-career-high 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, while adding five rebounds, three assists and a postseason-career-high four steals in 29:45 minutes of action.

Team Notes

Tonight's victory marked the sixth playoff series win against Phoenix, the most by any team against any opponent in WNBA playoff history.

Since 2015, Minnesota is now 13-2 in the playoffs against Phoenix and are 8-0 in the postseason against the Mercury since 2015.

Tonight marks the sixth time the Lynx have scored 100+ points the playoffs (MR: 102 against the Phoenix Mercury on September 22, 2024).

With 30 assists on 34 made field goals in Game 1 of the series, and 28 assists on 34 made field goals this evening, the Lynx ended with 58 assists on 68 field goals made. This equates to 85.3% of makes being assisted on, marking the best such assist rate over a two-game span in WNBA playoff history per Across the Timeline.

Mercury Notes

Brittney Griner led the Mercury, ending with 24 points, five rebounds and two blocks in 28:02 minutes of action.

Next Game

The Lynx will take on Connecticut for Game 1 of the semifinals at Target Center on Sunday, September 29. Tip is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT and the game can be seen nationally on ESPN and heard on KFAN+ (96.7) and the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

