Lynx Playoff Tickets for Round 2 on Sale September 26

September 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis-St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced tickets for Round 2 of Lynx playoffs presented by Target will go on sale Thursday, September 26 at 10:00 a.m. CT.

Tickets for home games 1 and 2 of the second-round playoff series against Connecticut at Target Center will be available for purchase at lynxbasketball.com/memberships or by calling 612-673-8400. Fans can secure the best seats at the best price with Lynx Season Memberships.

