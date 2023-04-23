Senators Top Akron, 4-1
April 23, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators rallied from a 1-0 deficit, scoring runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to beat Akron 4-1. Michael Cuevas earned the win, going five strong innings allowing just one run on four hits. The Senators swept the doubleheader from Akron Sunday, allowing just one run in the two games. With the doubleheader sweep, the split the series and return home on a three-game winning streak.
Records:
Harrisburg Senators 8-7
Akron RubberDucks 8-7
