Senators Top Akron, 4-1

April 23, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators rallied from a 1-0 deficit, scoring runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to beat Akron 4-1. Michael Cuevas earned the win, going five strong innings allowing just one run on four hits. The Senators swept the doubleheader from Akron Sunday, allowing just one run in the two games. With the doubleheader sweep, the split the series and return home on a three-game winning streak.

Records:

Harrisburg Senators 8-7

Akron RubberDucks 8-7

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.