Harrisburg Pitching Silences Akron's Bats in Doubleheader Sweep

April 23, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Harrisburg Senators shut down the Akron RubberDucks offense to sweep the doubleheader taking game one 3-0 and game two 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

The Senators rallied back once more in the series this time in sixth inning of game two. Yasel Antuna worked a lead off walk before advancing on a sac bunt and scoring on a RBI single to make it 2-1 Harrisburg. The Senators continued to push across late runs in the seventh striking for two on a Jose Sanchez RBI single and a wild pitch that brought home Jack Dunn to make it 4-1.

Harrisburg cracked the scoreboard first in game one. Jack Dunn led off the inning with a single before stealing back-to-back bases before coming around to score on a sac-fly to make it 1-0 Senators.

Mound Presence

Joey Cantillo got the start in game two and breezed through the Harrisburg lineup. The lefty allowed just three hits and no baserunners to reach second base before departing with a runner on first and one out in the fifth. The runner eventually came around to score in the fifth closing Cantillo's line at four and a third innings allowing one unearned run and punching out three. Jordan Jones tossed an inning and two thirds in relief of Cantillo allowing two runs while striking out one. Davis Sharpe followed with an inning allowing an unearned run.

Hunter Stanley took the ball in game one and got off to a hot start retiring five in a row to open the game. In total the right-hander tossed five and a third innings allowing two runs while striking out one. Randy Labaut followed with an inning and a third allowing one unearned run.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks offense started quickly in game two. Johnathan Rodriguez singled to open up the second inning before coming around to score on a single by Marcos Gonzalez. After Harrisburg took the lead pushing across four runs in the final three innings, Akron looked to answer back loading the bases in the seventh. But a line out and ground out kept the RubberDucks from rallying.

Akron was held to just three hits in game one. The lone extra base hit came from Gonzalez in the fourth inning. RubberDucks were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Notebook

Gonzalez picked up four hits between the two games of the doubleheader...Cantillo's outing lowered his ERA to 0.79, which is second best in the Guardians organization...Game Time: 1:48/2:01...Attendance: 2,812.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before heading to Binghamton to start a six-game series with the Rumble Ponies on Tuesday, April 25 at 11:05 a.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.