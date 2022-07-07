Senators Sign Defenceman Dillon Heatherington to a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed defenceman Dillon Heatherington to a two-year, two-way contract extension. The first-year of the contract, for the 2022-23 campaign, will carry an annual value of $750,000 in the National Hockey League and $325,000 in the American Hockey League. The second year of the contract, for the 2023-24 season, carries an annual value of $775,000 in the NHL and $325,000 in the AHL.

Heatherington, 27, appeared in a new NHL career-high nine contests with the Senators in 2021-22 over which he recorded seven penalty minutes after having spent the previous season skating for Nur-Sultan Barys in the KHL. He appeared in 45 contests with Belleville totaling 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) while leading all B-Sens skaters in plus/minus rating (+17).

"Dillon's leadership this season was key to helping our defensive prospects in Belleville grow as players. said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "He was a player we quickly identified that would be key to Belleville's success moving forward. He filled in capably for us in Ottawa last year and showed us he has the smarts and high hockey IQ necessary to be an NHL defenceman."

"Our staffs in both Ottawa and Belleville are excited to have Dillon back in the fold for next season," said Belleville general manager Ryan Bowness. "We view him as an important piece of the Senators organization moving forward."

A native of Calgary, Heatherington helped Lake Erie claim the 2016 Calder Cup, while also reaching the AHL Final in 2018 with the Texas Stars. He has totaled two assists and 33 penalty minutes in 20 career NHL games with Dallas and Ottawa and currently sits 14th overall in games played for Texas (209), having skated with the club from the 2016-17 season to 2019-20.

