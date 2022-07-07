DRAFT: How the Blackhawks Acquired 2022 Draft Picks

The 2022 NHL Draft is quickly approaching, so it's time to get caught up to speed on which picks the Blackhawks have this year and how they got them before the big event in Montreal. The opening round of the draft kicks off on Thursday, July 7 and continues with rounds 2-7 on Friday, July 8.

2022 Draft Picks

ROUND 2

38th Overall: Chicago's natural second-round selection.

57th Overall: Minnesota's natural second-round selection. This pick was acquired from the Wild in exchange for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on March 21, 2022. The pick was originally a conditional first-round pick should the Wild advance to the Western Conference Finals and Fleury be the winning goaltender of record in at least four games, but after a first-round defeat to St. Louis, the pick was solidified as a second-round selection for the Blackhawks.

ROUND 3

81st Overall: Vegas' natural third-round selection.Chicago starts off its three-pick third round with this pick that was sent to the Blackhawks along with a 2021 second-round pick in exchange for forward Mattias Janmark and a 2022 fifth-round pick. The trade took place on April 12, 2021.

90th Overall: Toronto's natural third-round selection. The Maple Leafs traded the pick to the Calgary, who then sent it to Chicago in exchange for defenseman Nikita Zadorov on July 28, 2021.

94th Overall: Edmonton's natural third-round selection. In the trade with the Oilers, the Blackhawks acquired this pick draft selection and defenseman Caleb Jones in exchange for defenseman Duncan Keith and forward Tim Soderlund on July 12, 2021. Had the Oilers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final and Keith had logged a top-four ice time total in the playoffs among Oilers defensemen, this would've upgraded to a second-round pick.

ROUND 6

167th Overall: Chicago's natural sixth-round selection.

173rd Overall: Columbus' natural sixth-round pick. The Blackhawks acquired this late-round pick in a trade with the Blue Jackets ahead of last year's draft along with a 2021 first-round pick and defenseman Seth Jones. Chicago gave Columbus 2021 and 2022 first-round picks along with defenseman Adam Boqvist in return.

ROUND 7

199th Overall: Chicago's natural seventh-round selection.

Previously held picks:

Round 1, 6th overall: As previously mentioned, this pick was traded to Columbus in July 2021 along with a 2021 first-round pick and defenseman Adam Boqvist in exchange for defenseman Seth Jones, a 2021 first-round pick and Columbus' 2022 sixth-round pick.

Round 3, 71st overall: The Blackhawks traded this selection away to Carolina in return for the Hurricanes' 2021 third-round pick on July 24, 2021. With that 91st overall pick in last year's draft, Chicago selected defenseman Taige Harding.

Round 4, 103rd overall: This selection was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning, along with forward Brandon Hagel and a 2024 fourth-round pick. In return, the Blackhawks received 2023 and 2024 conditional first-round picks, forward Taylor Raddysh and forward Boris Katchouk on March 18, 2022.

Round 5, 135th overall: Chicago traded its natural fifth-round selection and forward Mattias Janmark to Vegas on April 12, 2021 in exchange for the Golden Knights' 2022 third-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick.

