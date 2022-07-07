Islanders to Make Five Picks at 2022 NHL Draft

The New York Islanders are scheduled to make five picks during the 2022 NHL Draft at Bell Centre in Montreal, beginning tonight with the 13th overall selection.

After being held virtually each of the last two years, the NHL Draft is back in-person. This year's draft also marks the first time in two years the Islanders will select in the first round.

The first round begins at 7 p.m. ET on July 7th (ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports). Day two will cover rounds 2-7 beginning at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, July 8 (NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports).

The New York Islanders have the following picks:

1st round- 13th overall

2nd round- 65th overall (From COL)

3rd round- 78th overall

5th round- 142nd overall

6th round- 174th overall

The Islanders dealt their own second-round pick to Arizona in Andrew Ladd trade last season.

The Islanders dealt their fourth-round pick to the New Jersey Devils as part of the trade for Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac last season. They also dealt their seventh-round pick to the Ottawa Senators for Braydon Coburn last season.

This marks the third time the Islanders have picked 13th overall. The Islanders drafted Derek King in 1985 and Dean Chynoweth in 1987. Recent notable picks at 13 include: Dustin Brown (2003), Lars Eller (2007), Jakub Vrana (2014) and Nick Suzuki (2017).

