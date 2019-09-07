Senators Eliminated with 12-5 Loss

Bowie scored a run in the first and five in the second on their way to a 12-5 series clinching win over the Senators. The Senators tallied two runs in the seventh and then two more in the eighth on back-to-back home runs by Ian Sagdal and Tres Barrera. The Baysox won the series 3-1 to advance to the Eastern League Championship Series. The Senators finished the season, including the postseason, 77-66.

On Capitol Hill

Carson Teel made his AA debut in the start and went five innings. He was touched for 10 hits and seven runs. Three of the 10 hits were home runs by Bowie. He did finish the outing by retiring the side in order in the fifth inning.

Jhonatan German followed and pitched a scoreless sixth before allowing five runs in the seventh.

Andrew Istler pitched a scoreless eighth, allowing two hits and striking out two batters.

Greg Holland pitched the ninth allowing a double but striking out three batters.

With the Gavel

Ian Sagdal had two hits including a home run.

Dante Bichette, Jr., went 2-for-3.

Cole Freeman went 2-for-4 with a run.

Tres Barrera homered, going back-to-back with Ian Sagdal in the eighth.

Filibusters

- Carson Teel started on the mound for the Senators and became the 66th player to appear in a uniform for the Senators.

- The Senators championship drought continues with the first-round exit. Their last championship came in 1999 on the famous Milton Bradley grand slam which capped four straight EL Championships.

On Deck

The loss brings a wrap to the 2019 Senators. The 2020 season begins Thursday, April 9 at Trenton. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning.

