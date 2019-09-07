Harrisburg Senators Game Information & Starting Lineup vs. Bowie - Game 4 WDCS

September 7, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





Harrisburg Senators (1-2) vs. Bowie Baysox (2-1)

Western Division Championship Series, Game 4

Saturday, September 7 at 3:00 p.m. - FNB Field - Harrisburg, PA

LH Cason Teel (1st AA Start) vs. LH Alex Wells (8-6, 2.95)

Today's starting lineup:

Cole Freeman, CF

Luis Garcia, SS

Dante Bichette, Jr., 1B

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Tres Barrera, DH

Nick Banks, LF

Jakson Reetz, C

David Masters, 2B

Rhett Wiseman, RF

Carson Teel, P

LAST GAME

The Bowie Baysox scored six runs in the first three innings then held off the Senators for a 7-5 win Friday night at FNB Field. The Baysox lead the best of five series 2-1. Anderson Feliz hit a two-run HR in the first for Bowie and followed that with a three-run home run in the second. Rhett Wiseman hit a three-run home run for the Senators in the eighth to close the Bowie lead to 7-5 but the Senators couldn't get any closer.

FILIBUSTERS

Today is game four of the Western Division Championship Series between the Senators and Bowie Baysox. Bowie leads 2-1 and can clinch a spot in the Eastern League Championship Series with a win today.

The Senators are 17-9 since 1987 when facing elimination in the postseason.

Trenton beat Reading last night 12-2 to clinch a spot in the EL Championship with a 3-game series sweep.

ABOUT THE SENATORS

This is the Senators 16th playoff appearance and their first appearance since 2013. They advanced to the EL Championship Series in 2013 before losing to Trenton. This is their 4th appearance as a Nats affiliate. They last won the EL Championship 20 years ago on the Milton Bradley grand slam.

The Senators finished 76-63 overall. They were 44-26 at home and 32-37 on the road. The 44 wins at home tied them for second in franchise history with most home wins. They earned their spot in the playoffs by going 42-28 in the first half finishing five games ahead of Altoona.

The Senators playoff roster breaks down this way: 14 AA rookies, 16 that were drafted or originally signed by the Nats, and 23 that were in the Nats org last year.

ABOUT THE BOWIE BAYSOX

The Baysox are the AA affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. They've won one E.L. Championships (2015)

Bowie finished the regular season 76-64. They went 41-29 at home and 35-35 on the road. They finished tied for 1st in the second half with a record of 46-26.

Bowie went 40-15 in June and July combined after starting 6-19 in April.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.