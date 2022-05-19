Senators and Portland Sea Dogs Postponed Thursday in Portland

The Senators and Portland Sea Dogs were postponed due to rain Thursday night in Portland. The teams will play a doubleheader Friday beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Hadlock Field in Portland. The doubleheader will consist of two seven inning games with approximately 35 minutes between games.

The series continues Saturday at 1pm and Sunday at 1pm before the Senators head home to being a series Tuesday night against the Altoona Curve at 6:00 p.m. at FNB Field.

