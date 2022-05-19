PSU Football's Nick Singleton to Appear at Reading's May 28 Game

May 19, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(READING) - Penn State running back Nick Singleton will make an appearance at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday, May 28. The Reading Fightin Phils will take on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets) at 6:45 PM. The Governor Mifflin graduate will be available during the pre-game to take a limited number of free pictures with fans attending the game and will throw out a ceremonial first pitch. He will not be signing autographs. Singleton will pose for photos with fans from 5:00 - 6:00 pm in the Tompkins Plaza. Fans can visit rphils.com/tickets for information on tickets and the various ways to come out and enjoy America's Classic Ballpark.

An early enrollee at Penn State this past spring, Singleton got his start at the annual Blue White game at Beaver Stadium. He's set to get consistent reps for the Nittany Lions during the summer training camp and will make his collegiate debut in the upcoming 2022 season. Head coach James Franklin has given Singleton a lot of praise early on.

"He's got tremendous burst. [He's] powerful, strong in pass protection," Franklin said. "We've been impressed so far."

Singleton received national recognition as the 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year, the 2021 Maxwell Football

Club Offensive National High School Player of the Year and the Adidas All-American Bowl Offensive Player of the Year. Singleton drew a 5-star rating and was ranked the No. 1 running back in Pennsylvania by On3.

Singleton finished an illustrious athletic career at Governor Mifflin this past fall. The Shillington, Pennsylvania, native holds school and Berks County records with 6,326 rushing yards and 116 touchdowns. During his senior season, Singleton rushed for 2,059 yards and 44 touchdowns as he led the Mustangs to a 10-1 record and a Berks Football League Section 1 title.

We encourage all fans to come to the May 28 contest between Reading and Binghamton for a chance to get a picture with and meet a hometown hero. Singleton will not be giving out autographs at the game.

Please visit rphils.com/tickets to purchase tickets to our Saturday, May 28th game.

In addition to the opportunity to meet Nick Singleton, fans are encouraged to stay until the end of the game and enjoy the post-game Carpenter MEGA BLAST FIREWORKS - the largest fireworks show in stadium history! Fans can also see the World's Most Famous Wizard during the R-Phils Wizard's and Wand's celebration.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 19, 2022

PSU Football's Nick Singleton to Appear at Reading's May 28 Game - Reading Fightin Phils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.