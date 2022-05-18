Sem Shoves, Bats Reawaken in Shutout Win

VANCOUVER, BC - Six shutout innings from #7 Blue Jays prospect Sem Robberse headlined a 5-0 win for the Vancouver Canadians over the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) Tuesday night at Nat Bailey Stadium. Addison Barger's league-best sixth homer of the year and two-hit showings from PK Morris and Cameron Eden helped the C's bounce back from their worst loss of the season on Sunday night.

The 20-year-old right-hander needed just 66 pitches - 45 of which were strikes - to get through six scoreless in a return to form after a slight hiccup in his previous turn when he worked a season-low three innings and allowed season highs in runs and hits. Robberse faced the minimum in four of his six stanzas and did not allow a runner to reach third base.

Barger's blast was a solo shot in the bottom of the second that proved to be the winning run, but the Canadians offense would double their lead in the fifth after Steward Berroa sparked a two-out rally with an infield single. Up stepped Eden, who is making his way back from an injury that had kept him on the shelf for the first six weeks of the year. The Yuba City, CA native stroked a double off the wall in right to plate Berroa and make it 2-0.

Three consecutive hits to start the sixth put the game out of reach. Morris singled, Barger doubled and Trevor Schwecke lined a two-RBI double to the corner in right field to score a pair.

Eden was on base in the bottom of the seventh via a single when Leo Jimenez - who celebrated his 21st birthday today - pulled a two-bagger down the line in left to put Vancouver in front 5-0.

After Robberse's quality start, Abdiel Mendoza hung a pair of zeroes and Jimmy K'd three in the ninth to secure the win.

The two through six spots in the order were the engine behind the offense tonight. Eden, Jimenez, Morris, Barger and Schwecke went a combined 8-for-19 with three doubles, a home run, four runs scored and five RBI.

With the win, the Canadians return to .500 and have now won five in a row against the Dust Devils.

The C's are back at it tomorrow night. #22 Blue Jays prospect Chad Dallas gets the nod for Vancouver and will be opposed by Tri-City's Braden Olthoff. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with coverage on MiLB.TV, CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

