Game On: AquaSox and Hops to Take the Field on Wednesday

May 18, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox and Hillsboro Hops will take the field as scheduled tonight following yesterday's postponement. Following additional testing, both teams have met Minor League Baseball's requirements to return to action.

The AquaSox regret having to postpone last night's game on such short notice, but both teams have been cleared to play tonight. Fans with tickets to last night's game should contact the AquaSox ticket office at (425) 258-3673 to exchange them for any remaining Everett AquaSox game of the 2022 season

