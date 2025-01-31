Self-Made Businessman, Owner of God's Way Tree Service Joins Cobras

January 31, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Carolina Cobras News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Cobras are proud to announce that local business owner and multi-year Carolina Cobras corporate partner John Milton III has officially joined the franchise's Ownership Group. The Carolina Cobras joined the Greensboro, NC community in 2017 and launched their first season in 2018 where they won their first National Arena League Championship and have played in multiple championship games and a number of playoff appearances since. Successful on the field, the Carolina Cobras are dedicated to being a leader in the community and local sports industry.

The Carolina Cobras ownership group is led by Majority Owner John Kane and an impressive group of minority owners including Mark Francis, Karla Munden, Dr. Kellie Dixon, Duane Bailey, and Paul Marquardt. John Milton III is no stranger to the Carolina Cobras after serving as a corporate partner via his company God's Way Tree Service one of the largest tree service and debris removal companies in the State. Milton's contributions as both a fan of the team and partner served as a huge benefit last season as his company assisted with end of season travel expenses to Sioux City and Omaha.

"Bringing John Milton on as an owner once again shows our commitment to a local ownership footprint with a vested interest in the Cobras community impact on and off the field.He loves this team and wants the team to succeed. That's the ownership we need behind us and he adds to an already stellar ownership group." - Brandon Negron, Head Coach & Team President

Having successful local business owners not only strengthens the Cobras ownership group but the Carolina Cobras organization as a whole; with the goal of being winners on and off the field. The franchise's mission remains to be influential in the community as well as play a major role in the future of Greensboro sports which in the last two weeks has seen the addition of both an ECHL Hockey Team and a Professional Women's Basketball team. In a short period of time, the city of Greensboro has become a mecca of minor league and professional sports.

If you have interest in becoming a minority owner or corporate partner of the Carolina Cobras contact General Manager, Omar Saulters at omar@carcobras.com. Today's news comes a month before the Carolina Cobras kickoff their 2025 season. For tickets call the Cobras Front Office at 336-455-7232.

