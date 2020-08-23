Select Playoff Tickets on Sale Monday

August 23, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Select playoff tickets for the Northern Pod of the Michigan Northwoods League go on sale Monday, August 24 at 10:00 am.

Patio tables, outdoor suites and indoor suites will be the only tickets available at this time and are the same price as the regular season - tables of four are $90, 12-person outdoor suites are $250, and 10-person indoor suites are also $250. These options all come with wait service. Table and suite tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 231.943.0100 or stopping by Turtle Creek Stadium from 10:00 am - 6:00 pm Monday - Friday.

On Sept. 3, the Traverse City Pit Spitters and Great Lakes Resorters will have a play-in game to determine the Northern Division representative in the championship game. The championship game will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 4:05pm at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Southern Pod, which consist of the Battle Creek Bombers, Kalamazoo Growlers and the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies, will hold two days of playoff games on Sept. 3 & Sept. 4 to determine their representative in the championship game.

Here is the schedule for the playoff games at Turtle Creek Stadium:

Northern Pod Play-in Game - Thursday, Sept. 3 @ 7:05pm

Championship Game - Saturday, Sept. 5 @ 4:05pm

Box seat tickets for the playoff games are currently only available to season ticket holders and will go on sale to the general public later this month. Capacity is limited to just 500 people for each game, so seating is extremely limited.

The regular season ends on Wednesday, Sept. 2 and tickets are still available for most of these games. A 2020 schedule can be found at www.PitSpitters.com.

