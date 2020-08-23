Great Lakes Ends Dry Spell

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - In a game that saw three different lead changes, The Great Lakes Resorters rallied to defeat the Traverse City Pit Spitters 5-4 in front of 500 jubilant fans Sunday evening at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Four different Resorters combined for five RBIs in the victory including first baseman, Roman Kuntz, who blasted a two-run home run - tying Noah Marcoux for the most on the season with three - as Great Lakes put their 11-game losing streak to rest in dramatic fashion.

Traverse City struck first as Ryan Rifenberg failed to catch a routine fly ball to right field, crossing Joe Laudont and delivering the Spitters a 1-0 lead. The Resorters responded promptly in the third inning as Anthony Pohl and Chase Bessard both reached base before back-to-back RBI knocks from Logan Matson and Champ Davison scored them both, forging Great Lakes out in front 2-1. The Pit Spitters loaded the bases twice through the fourth and fifth frames but were only able to notch a pair of tallies as Carson Eby and Cooper Marshall both added individual RBIs to regain the 3-2 advantage. In the bottom of the sixth, Ryan Rifenberg tied the game with an RBI-single before Lake Michigan College standout and Great Lakes first baseman, Roman Kuntz, hit a towering two-run round-tripper to regain the 5-3 advantage. The Spitters rallied for one lone tally with two outs in the top of the seventh before Kyle Van Liere popped out to short, ending the Resorters drought and sending the Resorters on to the 5-4 victory.

Great Lakes closer, Jonathan Russomano (1-0), tossed two innings while allowing one run to cross on three hits in his first win as a Resorter. Traverse City reliver, Al Thorington (0-1), lasted only one inning while allowing three runs on four hits in his first loss on the campaign. The Resorters improve to 5-28 while the Pit Spitters fall to 28-5. Traverse City left a total of 10 runners on base in the losing effort.

