Segra Stadium to Host Second Annual All-American Classic

January 12, 2022 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -â¯Theâ¯second annual All-American Classic, presented by The Walsingham Group, Inc., will take place at Segra Stadium from March 4th - 6th. The three-day college showcase features the Ohio State Buckeyes, Pittsburgh Panthers, Army Black Knights, and the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The weekend showcase consists of two games per day, with each team playing at least once Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Following the game Friday night, Segra Stadium will be shooting off fireworks. The schedule with matchups, dates, and times is as follows:

Friday, March 4th

3 p.m. - Pittsburgh vs. Army

7 p.m. - Campbell vs. Ohio State (Fireworks to follow)

Saturday, March 5th

1 p.m. - Ohio State vs. Pittsburgh

5 p.m. - Campbell vs. Army

Sunday, March 6th

11 a.m. - Army vs. Ohio State

3 p.m. - Campbell vs. Pittsburgh

Ohio State finished their 2021 season with a 22-20 record, while the Pitt Panthers finished up their 2021 season with a 23-20 record. Army and Campbell wrapped up their '21 campaigns with appearances in the NCAA Regionals; Army punched their ticket by winning the Patriot League Conference Tournament while Campbell earned an at-large bid finishing their regular season with a 35-16 record.

"We are honored to partner with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to bring you the baseball teams from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, The Ohio State University, the University of Pittsburgh, and Campbell University to the Fort Bragg and Fayetteville area for the All-American Classic," said Ed Petkovich, the owner of Walsingham Group, Inc. "We were grateful for the return of live baseball last year, and we're eager for the upcoming season to begin. This tournament is an opportunity to start baseball in 2022, while showcasing these student-athletes and our great community."

Tickets for the All-American Classic are now on sale. Tickets are General Admission and cost $10 per day (includes entry to both games) or can be bought as a discounted three-day pass for $24. All current and former military will receive a discount for all three days of the tournament through GovX or by visiting the Truist Box Office. Luxury Suites are also available for each day of the showcase for $400 each day.

Fans can purchase tickets at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com/tickets or by visiting the Truist Box Office at Segra Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from January 12, 2022

Segra Stadium to Host Second Annual All-American Classic - Fayetteville Woodpeckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.