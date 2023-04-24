Segra Stadium to Host "Day of Hope" in Partnership with Pink Ink Tattoo

April 24, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release









Segra Stadium, home of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers

(Fayetteville Woodpeckers) Segra Stadium, home of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers(Fayetteville Woodpeckers)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers have partnered with Pink Ink Tattoo to bring the 10th annual "Day of Hope" event to Segra Stadium on Thursday, May 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Day of Hope is a celebration of Breast Cancer Survivors, a remembrance of those who have passed, and an educational opportunity for the community. This year, a special emphasis is on military members, veterans, and specifically women serving in the armed forces, to spread awareness for the higher risk that this population faces. The free event will feature live Survivor Stories, a raffle, music, classic ballpark snacks, limited edition Woodpeckers apparel, activities around the concourse including the kids zone, educational vendors, make-up and face painting in the AEVEX Veterans Club, and more.

Day of Hope host, Pink Ink Tattoo is an internationally recognized, award-winning organization that is based in North Carolina and offers Certified Specialist services in medical tattooing for Breast Cancer Survivors. Tara Williamson founded Pink Ink Tattoo and started Day of Hope as a response to her own personal experience during her journey fighting breast cancer. Day of Hope attendees can look forward to hearing more about Tara's journey during the featured Survivor Stories.

To learn more about Pink Ink Tattoo, please visit http://www.pinkinktattoo.com. For more information about the Fayetteville Woodpeckers or other upcoming events, please visit www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.