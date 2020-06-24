Segra Stadium to Host Community Chicken Sale

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are proud to partner with Mountaire Farms to offer the community affordable fresh bulk chicken. The chicken, which must be pre-ordered, will be available for pick-up in the plaza located directly in front of Segra Stadium.

Mountaire Farms is providing 40 lb. cases of frozen Blue Label boneless skinless chicken breast and fresh jumbo leg quarters. A case of the chicken breasts costs $53 ($1.33/lb.) and contains four (4) - 10 lb. exact weight sealed bags. The fresh jumbo leg quarters cost $23 per case ($.58/lb.) and contain approximately 25-27 fresh leg quarters.

Chicken must be pre-ordered before Monday, June 29th at 12 p.m. Pick-up is Thursday, July 2nd between 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Vehicles will enter the plaza off Ray Avenue, check-in, have their chicken brought to them, and will continue through the plaza while exiting off Hay Street. Pick-up times are to be chosen at checkout and further instructions will be emailed to each purchaser.

To place an order, visit www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com and click the chicken sale image on the front page.

