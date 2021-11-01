Segra Park to Open Back up as a Public Park Today

COLUMBIA, SC - For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Segra Park will be reopening to the public as a public park during business hours beginning today.

Abstaining from holidays, Segra Park will be open from 9am to 5pm Monday through Friday. Once inside the gates, walkers can walk the BlueCross BlueShield Fitness Path where each lap around the 360 degree concourse equates to 1/3 of a mile.

While Segra Park is open, the Mason Jar Team Store will also be open Monday through Thursday from 10am to 5pm and 10am to 3:30pm on Fridays during the month of November.

Segra Park will be closed to the public for Thanksgiving starting 12pm Wednesday, November 24 until the morning of Monday, November 29. It will also be closed Thursday, December 23 until the morning of Monday, January 3 for the holidays.

For more information about upcoming concerts and other events around Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

