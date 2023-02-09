Segra Park to Host Clemson and College of Charleston March 28

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the Clemson University Athletics Department and the College of Charleston Athletic Department, today announced that they would host the two schools for a neutral site baseball game at Segra Park Tuesday, March 28 at 6 pm. Gates for the event will open at 5 pm.

This will be the third Clemson vs College of Charleston game at Segra Park and will be a rubber match after Clemson won the inaugural contest defeating the College of Charleston 4-1 in 2019, and with the College of Charleston roaring back in a 7-5 victory in 2022.

"We are excited to host this great in-state matchup once again at Segra Park," Team President Brad Shank said. "Our state is a hotbed for great college baseball programs, and we are grateful for the opportunity to host these two passionate fanbases. This is a fantastic opportunity for fans of the Cougars and Tigers that live in the Midlands to see their team play close to home."

Tickets for the match up will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, March 1 at 10 am. Prices for tickets purchased prior to the day of the game will range from $5 to $24 with premium seating options being available for the game. When on sale, tickets will be available at FirefliesTickets.com, by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487, or by visiting the Fireflies Box Office at Segra Park.

Opening Night for Fireflies Baseball is slated for Thursday, April 6 vs the Augusta GreenJackets at 7:05 pm. Season Ticket Memberships and Group Ticket Packages for the 2023 season are on sale now and can be booked by visiting ColumbiaFireflies.com, by calling the Fireflies Sales team at 803-726-4487 ext. 2 or by emailing sales@columbiafireflies.com. Individual game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale in late February. For more information on the Fireflies upcoming 2023 season or events happening at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

