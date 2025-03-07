Segra Park to Host BBQ and Brews May 24

March 7, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they will host a BBQ & Brews Festival at Segra Park on Saturday, May 24, from 11 am to 4 pm. Fans will be able to enjoy world-class barbecue and live entertainment during the festival.

Tickets go on sale March 7 at 10 am. General admission tickets include entry into the festival (food purchased separately) and are $10 in advance. General admission tickets will cost $20 on the day of the event.

Food trucks, including Size Matters BBQ Bus and Luna's Grill, will be at the event, which also features live music, entertainment and specialty food and beverage options from concessions stands within Segra Park. The team will also have an expanded list of craft beers available to purchase with your barbecue.

A limited number of VIP and Ultimate VIP packages are available for the event, and fans will want to buy these quickly as they sold out at the last food festival hosted at Segra Park, the Tacos and Margarita Festival that took place August 17.

The VIP Package includes a t-shirt, two beverage vouchers to redeem for beer, wine, fountain soda or bottled water and a general admission ticket. It is available for $45 pre-sale and $60 on the day of the event.

The Ultimate VIP Package comes with a t-shirt, three beverage vouchers, a general admission ticket and Club Level Access with specialty food items not available to other attendees. The package is available for $85 pre-sale and $115 on the day of the event.

Fans can purchase tickets for the event here.

To learn more about additional events at Segra Park along with the most up-to-date information about Fireflies baseball, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 7, 2025

Segra Park to Host BBQ and Brews May 24 - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.