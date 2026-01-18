SEE YOU LATERRRR #cfl #cflfootball
Published on January 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video
Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from January 18, 2026
- Blue Bombers Re-Sign Defensive Back Michael Griffin II - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Blue Bombers Re-Sign All-Star Guard Pat Neufeld - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.