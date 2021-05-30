Second Straight Shutout Guides 'Birds by 'Cats

SALISBURY, MD - Behind the stellar pitching of Ignacio Feliz, Adam Stauffer, and Brandon Young, the Delmarva Shorebirds blanked the Lynchburg Hillcats 8-0 on Sunday afternoon at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

With the win the Shorebirds (17-6) stretched their division lead to three games over the Hillcats (14-9), the largest their lead has been this season.

The Shorebirds got it started early by jumping ahead in the first. Hudson Haskin was hit by a pitch to begin the home first and Anthony Servideo followed with a walk. A passed ball moved both runners up 90 feet before Gunnar Henderson walked to load the bases. Jordan Westburg got the scoring started s he plated two runs with a single to right. With Westburg at first and Henderson at first, the duo executed a perfect double steal, allowing Henderson to score to make it 3-0. After J.D. Mundy walked, Cristopher Cespedes rolled a single to center to push the lead to 4-0. After a fly out, Mason Janvrin walked to reload the bases before Darell Hernaiz also walked to force in a run, capping the inning off with Delmarva ahead 5-0.

Both teams settled in on the mound, with nothing but zeroes up on the board until Delmarva struck again in the seventh. With one out, both Servideo and Henderson singled before Westburg brought them both in with a double to the left field corner, making it 7-0 Shorebirds.

Dylan Harris put the cherry on top of the ballgame with an RBI single in the eighth, making it 8-0 Delmarva.

Young (1-0) earned his first professional win, firing the final four innings in scoreless fashion, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four.

Josh Wolf (0-2) took the loss for Lynchburg after lasting just one-third of an inning. He allowed five runs on three hits and two walks.

Feliz started the game for Delmarva and worked four scoreless frames, allowing two hits and two walks, striking out four. Stauffer then came on and tossed a perfect fifth.

The Shorebirds pitching staff finished their series with the Hillcats by reeling off 16 consecutive scoreless frames.

On the offensive side, Westburg drove in four while going 2-for-4 and Servideo also had two hits, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Everyone in the Shorebirds lineup reached base at least once and contributed either a run scored or run driven in.

Lynchburg had just three hits in the game, singles from Yainer Diaz and Yordes Valdes, and a double from Gabriel Rodriguez.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shorebirds hit the road for a 12-game road trip, beginning on Tuesday, June 1, at the Fredericksburg Nationals. Starting pitchers for the game have not yet been announced. Delmarva returns to Perdue Stadium on Tuesday, June 15, at 7:05 p.m. when they take on the Salem Red Sox.

