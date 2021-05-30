Gray Hits Second Grand Slam as Carolina Sweeps Kannapolis

ZEBULON - The Mudcats capped a six-game sweep of the visiting Cannon Ballers after taking both games of Sunday's doubleheader 5-0 and 9-5 at Five County Stadium. Brendan Murphy tossed a complete game shutout in game one and Joe Gray Jr. hit a go-ahead grand slam while homering in both games as the Mudcats won their sixth straight game.

The victory was Carolina's (16-8) sixth straight and gave them sole ownership of first place in the Low-A East standings as Down East lost to Fredericksburg earlier in the day. Kannapolis (2-22) saw its losing streak run to eight straight following the sweep.

Murphy (2-0, 2.05) took the game one victory after turning in a career high seven scoreless innings and totaling a career best nine strikeouts. He ended up scattering give hits, including two in the seventh, and walked one while earning his second career win. He earned the first win of his career earlier in the series versus Kannapolis. The complete game shutout was also the first in Low-A East this season.

Cannon Ballers' starter Chase Solesky began the first game with three perfect frames before giving up a run in the third. He then gave up four runs and four hits in the fourth while seeing the Mudcats go up 5-0. In all, Solesky (0-3, 5.19) finished with nine strikeouts, including seven straight between the first and third innings.

Freddy Zamora gave Carolin its first run of game one after reaching on an error, moving to third on a double from Gray and then scoring on a single to center by Martinez. That single put the Mudcats up 1-0 and ran Martinez's hit streak to nine-straight games

The Mudcats led the first game 1-0 before scoring four runs and collecting four hits in the fifth. Alex Hall started that inning with a single, but was caught stealing moments later. The rally, however, continued with a walk by Arbert Cipion, a single from Felix Valerio, and a RBI single by Gabe Holt. Valerio then scored a few moments later after a double steal forced a throwing error to second. Holt then came across when Gray connected on his two-run homer to left.

Gray went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI in game one. Holt went 1-for-4 and ran his hit streak to nine-straight games. Felix Valerio went 1-for-3 while running his hit streak to eight-straight games (he also had a hit game two to reach nine-straight).

While Carolina ran away with game one, they fell behind early in game two. The Cannon Ballers jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Mudcats broke loose with eight runs in the fourth and one more in the fifth to take the second game 9-5.

Kannapolis built its early lead with a leadoff home run from Caberera Weaver in the first. That homer came on the very first pitch of the game and Weaver's third home run of the season. The Cannon Ballers took a 3-0 lead in the second after a two-run single from Ivan Gonzalez.

Vassalotti left after the Gonzalez run-scoring hit and finished with three runs allowed on two hits over an inning and 2/3. He also walked three and struck out three.

Miguel Guerrero followed Vassalotti and went on to allow just one Kannapolis run over the next two and 1/3 innings. Guerrero (1-0, 1.50) went on to earn the win after the Mudcats erased a 4-0 deficit with eight runs in the fourth. Juan Geraldo worked the final three innings (3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO) and earned the save (S, 1).

Carolina's big fourth came entirely against the Kannapolis bullpen. Cannon Ballers starter Matthew Thompson pitched through three scoreless frames and struck out six before leaving the game. Rigo Fernandez replaced him and went on to walk Joey Wiemer before giving up a RBI double to Ashton McGee. Andre Nnebe brought in McGee as Carolina cut the lead to 4-2. Fernandez went on to record a strikeout of Darrien Miller, but then walked Daniel Castillo before leaving the game.

Kevin Folman (0-1, 0.00) followed and went on to get Valerio to line out for the inning's second out. Noah Campbell then reached on an error to load the bases for Gray who then connected on his second grand slam of the series. Carolina also added two more runs later in the frame on another two-run double from McGee.

Carolina's final run came in the fifth when Campbell brought in a run with a double off reliever Marcus Evey. The Cannon Ballers were forced to use six pitcher in the game two loss.

Gray's grand slam was his second of the series, the second of his career and counted four his Low-A East leading seventh home run of the season. McGee had the only multi-hit game after going 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI.

GAME ONE:

Kannapolis 0 @ Carolina 5

May 30, 2021 | Venue : Five County Stadium | First pitch : 1:01 PM | Att : - | T : 1:53

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

Kannapolis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 2

Carolina 0 0 0 1 4 0 x 5 8 0

WP: Brendan Murphy (2 - 0) LP: Chase Solesky (0 - 3)

HOME RUNS:

Carolina HR : Gray Jr. (6, 5th inning off Solesky, 1 on, 2 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Gladney, 3B (Kannapolis): 2-for-4, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Osik, 1B (Kannapolis): 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Gray Jr., CF (Carolina): 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Holt, 2B (Carolina): 1-for-4, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Martinez, E, 1B (Carolina): 1-for-3, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Campbell, 3B (Carolina): 1-for-3, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Wiemer, RF (Carolina): 1-for-3, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Hall, A, C (Carolina): 1-for-3, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Murphy (W, 2-0) (Carolina): 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO

Solesky (L, 0-3) (Kannapolis): 4.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO

Madrigal (Kannapolis): 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO

###

SCORING SUMMARY:

Mudcats 4th (Mudcats 1, Cannon Ballers 0) -- Gabe Holt flies out to James Beard. Freddy Zamora reaches on throwing error by DJ Gladney. Joe Gray Jr. doubles to left field, Freddy Zamora to 3rd. Ernesto Martinez singles to right-center field, Freddy Zamora scores; Joe Gray Jr. to 3rd; Ernesto Martinez to 2nd. Noah Campbell strikes out swinging. Joey Wiemer pops out to Jose Rodriguez.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 5th (Mudcats 5, Cannon Ballers 0) -- Alex Hall singles to right-center field. Alex Hall caught stealing 2nd base, Victor Torres to Lency Delgado. Arbert Cipion walks. Felix Valerio singles to center field, Arbert Cipion to 2nd. Wild pitch by Chase Solesky, Arbert Cipion to 3rd. Gabe Holt singles through the hole at second base, Arbert Cipion scores; Felix Valerio to 3rd. Freddy Zamora pops out to Jose Rodriguez. Gabe Holt steals 2nd base, Felix Valerio scores; Gabe Holt to 3rd; throwing error by Victor Torres. Joe Gray Jr. hits a home run to left field on a 1-1 pitch, Gabe Holt scores. Pitcher Change: Ty Madrigal replaces Chase Solesky. Ernesto Martinez pops out to DJ Gladney.

(4 Runs, 4 Hits, 1 Errors, 0 LOB)

GAME TWO:

Kannapolis 5 @ Carolina 9

May 30, 2021 | Venue : Five County Stadium | First pitch : 3:30 PM | Att : 3,022 | T : 2:55

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

Kannapolis 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 5 7 1

Carolina 0 0 0 8 1 0 x 9 7 1

WP: Miguel Guerrero (1 - 0) LP: Kevin Folman (0 - 1) SV: Juan Geraldo (1)

HOME RUNS:

Kannapolis HR : Weaver (3, 1st inning off Vassalotti, 0 on, 0 out); Ramos (2, 7th inning off Geraldo, 0 on, 2 out).

Carolina HR : Gray Jr. (7, 4th inning off Folman, 3 on, 2 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Weaver, CF (Kannapolis): 2-for-3, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Ramos, DH (Kannapolis): 1-for-3, 2 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Gray Jr., CF (Carolina): 1-for-3, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 4 RBI

McGee, 3B (Carolina): 2-for-4, 1 R, 2 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 3 RBI

Wiemer, RF (Carolina): 1-for-2, 2 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Nnebe, LF (Carolina): 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Guerrero (W, 1-0) (Carolina): 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

Geraldo (S, 1) (Carolina): 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

Thompson, M (Kannapolis): 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO

SCORING PLAYS:

Cannon Ballers 1st (Cannon Ballers 1, Mudcats 0) -- Caberea Weaver hits a home run to left field on a 0-0 pitch. Ivan Gonzalez walks. Jose Rodriguez grounds into a force out, Daniel Castillo to Felix Valerio, Ivan Gonzalez out at 2nd. Bryan Ramos strikes out swinging. Jose Rodriguez steals 2nd base. DJ Gladney strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 2nd (Cannon Ballers 3, Mudcats 0) -- AJ Gill hit by pitch. Benyamin Bailey flies out to Joey Wiemer. Brandon Bossard walks, AJ Gill to 2nd. Johnabiell Laureano struck out looking. Caberea Weaver walks, AJ Gill to 3rd; Brandon Bossard to 2nd. Ivan Gonzalez singles to left-center field, AJ Gill scores; Brandon Bossard scores; Caberea Weaver to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Miguel Guerrero replaces Michele Vassalotti. Jose Rodriguez flies out to Joe Gray Jr.

(2 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 3rd (Cannon Ballers 4, Mudcats 0) -- Bryan Ramos walks. Bryan Ramos steals 2nd base. DJ Gladney strikes out swinging. AJ Gill singles to shallow right field, Bryan Ramos to 3rd. Benyamin Bailey grounds into a force out, Ernesto Martinez to Daniel Castillo, Bryan Ramos scores; AJ Gill out at 2nd, Benyamin Bailey advances to 2nd on throwing error by Daniel Castillo. Brandon Bossard flies out to Andre Nnebe.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 4th (Mudcats 8, Cannon Ballers 4) -- Pitcher Change: Rigo Fernandez replaces Matthew Thompson. Joey Wiemer walks. Ashton McGee doubles through the hole at shortstop, Joey Wiemer scores. Andre Nnebe doubles to left-center field, Ashton McGee scores. Darrien Miller strikes out swinging. Daniel Castillo walks. Pitcher Change: Kevin Folman replaces Rigo Fernandez. Felix Valerio lines out to Johnabiell Laureano. Noah Campbell reaches on a fielder's choice, fielded by DJ Gladney, Daniel Castillo to 2nd; fielding error by DJ Gladney. Joe Gray Jr. hits a grand slam to left-center field on a 1-1 pitch, Andre Nnebe scores; Daniel Castillo scores; Noah Campbell scores. Ernesto Martinez walks. Ernesto Martinez steals 2nd base. Joey Wiemer walks. Ashton McGee doubles to right-center field, Ernesto Martinez scores; Joey Wiemer scores. Pitcher Change: Marcus Evey replaces Kevin Folman. Andre Nnebe pops out to Jose Rodriguez.

(8 Runs, 4 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 5th (Mudcats 9, Cannon Ballers 4) -- Darrien Miller pops out to Brandon Bossard. Daniel Castillo pops out to Ivan Gonzalez. Felix Valerio walks. Felix Valerio steals 2nd base. Felix Valerio steals 3rd base. Noah Campbell doubles through the hole at second base, Felix Valerio scores. Joe Gray Jr. flies out to Caberea Weaver.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 7th (Mudcats 9, Cannon Ballers 5) -- Ivan Gonzalez grounds out, Ashton McGee to Ernesto Martinez. Jose Rodriguez pops out to Ashton McGee in foul territory. Bryan Ramos hits a home run to right field on a 2-2 pitch.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

