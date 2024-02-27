SeaWolves to Host Shamrock Shindig on March 16

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announce today that the team will host a Shamrock Shindig, in early celebration of St. Patrick's Day, on Saturday, March 16 from 11:00 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the UPMC Park Stadium Club.

Admission is free, but the event is exclusively for guests ages 21 and older with a valid ID. Guests can enjoy traditional Irish fare, drink specials and entertainment from RokkBoxx (12 p.m. until 6 p.m.). College basketball conference tournament games will also be shown on the Stadium Club bar televisions. The SeaWolves' leprechaun and C. Wolf will be available for photos in the 3 p.m. hour.

The team will host a charitable 50-50 Cornhole Throwdown. Contestants, for a $5 donation to the SeaWolves Community Fund, will receive eight bags to toss. Scores will be kept throughout the day, and the guest with the highest overall point total will receive the "Pot o' Gold" (50% of the collected participation total).

Drink specials include 24 oz. green draft beers for $6 as well as Jameson Irish coffee, Bailey's, an Irish Eyes cocktail (Jameson with green Crème de Menthe), and more for $7 each. Additional beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Food specials include Reuben Sandwiches, Reuben Crispy Rolls, Loaded Irish Kettle Chips and more.

All guests will be eligible to enter to win SeaWolves prizes throughout the day. Drawings will be held on the hour with the team giving away a free suite night at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Other prizes include tickets to Opening Night and gifts from team partners.

The UPMC Park Team Store will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on March 16. A limited supply of caps and apparel featuring the team's Irish Wolf logo is available now.

SeaWolves single game tickets are on sale now (available online only at SeaWolves.com). Regular box office hours will begin on Saturday, March 16 at 10 a.m. For ticket packages and hospitality, contact the SeaWolves at 814-456-1300.

