Baysox Announce Free Family Funfest for Saturday March 23

The Bowie Baysox, Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, are happy to announce that their annual FREE Family FunFest, in conjunction with Macaroni KID Bowie-Crofton-Odenton, will take place on Saturday, March 23 from 10AM to 1PM at Prince George's Stadium.

"We can't wait to welcome the Baysox community out to Prince George's Stadium for our annual Family FunFest," Baysox General Manager Brian Shallcross said. "This is a wonderful kickoff for our upcoming season, and we look forward to having everyone at the stadium just a few weeks before Opening Day."

There will multiple activities and for attendees to enjoy including:

The Oriole Bird and Louie appearances

Carnival games

Facepainting

Kids' park inflatables/games (FREE)

Sponsor tables with interactive activities

Ticket and bobblehead pickup for ticket holders

Additionally, the Baysox Team Store, The Tackle Box, will be open and a special game-worn jersey sale will be taking place. Concessions will be available for purchase. This will also be the first day you can buy single game tickets at the box office.

Those attending can also register for our FunFest raffle at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/baysox-free-family-fun-fest-tickets-851694720837?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwAR0Q52EI-S_ea_OpYFekA7ojY00UzzI1vlDw-hJXSAlt5_5VE4e3dAIcE5Y

"We are happy to be partnering with the Baysox," Macaroni KID Bowie-Crofton-Odenton Publisher Gloria Starr said. "Macaroni KID always finds free, local events in the area for families, and this one is perfect to bring the families of our community together."

Macaroni KID is your local online source to find family fun events, engaging activity ideas, resource guides, and to connect with locally owned family-friendly businesses throughout the region.

The Baysox will open their 2024 season Friday, April 5 at 7:05PM against the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies). Tickets are on-sale now (online only) for all 69 Baysox regular season home games. Get your tickets at Baysox.com.

