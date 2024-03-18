SeaWolves Spring Training Schedule Announced

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, in collaboration with their parent club the Detroit Tigers, have released the club's 2024 Spring Training schedule. The SeaWolves will play nine Spring Training games before heading to Erie for the regular season.

The SeaWolves open their spring schedule in Lakeland, Florida on Tuesday, March 19 against the Reading Fightin Phils at 1 p.m. All home Spring Training games will be played on the minor league fields at the Tigers' spring training complex in Lakeland, Florida. All games will begin at 1 p.m. with the exception of March 30 at 12 p.m. Game times are subject to change. Attendance at Minor League Spring Training Games is subject to host team policies.

2024 Erie SeaWolves Spring Training Schedule

March 19: Erie SeaWolves vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) - Lakeland, FL

March 20: CAMP DAY

March 21: Erie SeaWolves at Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) - Tampa, FL

March 22: Erie SeaWolves vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) - Lakeland, FL

March 23: CAMP DAY

March 24: CAMP DAY

March 25: Erie SeaWolves vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) - Lakeland, FL

March 26: Erie SeaWolves at Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) - Clearwater, FL

March 27: Erie SeaWolves vs. Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) - Lakeland, FL

March 28: Erie SeaWolves at Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) - Clearwater, FL

March 29: Erie SeaWolves vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) - Lakeland, FL

March 30: Erie SeaWolves at New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) - Dunedin, FL

March 31: SeaWolves Break Camp

April 1: Team Travel Day to Erie

April 2: Team Workout Day at UPMC Park - Time TBD

April 3: Team Workout Day at UPMC Park - Time TBD

April 4: Team Travel day to Harrisburg

April 5: Erie SeaWolves at Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) - FNB Field - 7:00 p.m.

April 6: Erie SeaWolves at Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) - FNB Field - 6:00 p.m.

April 7: Erie SeaWolves at Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) - FNB Field - 1:00 p.m.

April 8: OFF DAY - SeaWolves Eclipse Block Party presented by CVS Health & Erie Events - UPMC Park

April 9: Erie SeaWolves vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (NY Mets) - UPMC Park - 6:05 p.m.

-Erie SeaWolves-

*2023 Eastern League Champions*

**2022 & 2023 Eastern League Southwest Division Champions**

***Minor League Baseball's 2021 Golden Club (Top Promotional Team)***

