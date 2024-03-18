Curve Radio Network Takes Flight with Fly Altoona and Contour Airlines

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve, Blair County Airport and Contour Airlines are pleased to announce the Blair County Airport Curve Radio Network, flown by Contour Airlines for the 2024 season. In partnership with Lightner Communications, the Blair County Airport Curve Radio Network, flown by Contour Airlines will be heard all season long on the flagship radio station of the Curve, Talk Radio 98.5 WRTA.

Altoona-Blair County Airport offers a full range of aviation and flight service solutions including Contour Airlines' direct flights to and from Philadelphia with seamless connections to over 100 domestic and international destinations through Contour's interline partner, American Airlines.

"We are excited to have the Altoona-Blair County Airport and Contour Airlines come on board as the presenting partner of the Altoona Curve Radio Network," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "We have a ton of fans who travel into the area each season and for those coming from out of state Contour Airlines and the Altoona-Blair County Airport offer an easy and convenient way to quickly come into the area for our fans and the family members of our players."

Altoona-Blair County Airport manager, Tracy Plessinger, added, "This is a great partnership between Altoona's hometown team, airport and airline! We're looking forward to a great season for the Curve, and when we can't be at Peoples Natural Gas Field, everyone at the Altoona Airport and our partners at Contour will be following every game on the Altoona Curve Radio Network!"

Continuing a successful partnership, the Curve will be heard all season long on the Flagship home of the Fly Altoona Curve Radio Network on Talk Radio 98.5 FM and 1240 AM WRTA. The multi-year agreement runs through the 2025 season.

The Curve and Lightner Communications continue their relationship this year with all 138 regular-season games airing on Talk Radio 98.5 FM and 1240 AM WRTA in the Altoona area. Lightner Communications will stream all games live on WRTA.com. 1230 AM WCRO in Johnstown has joined as a network affiliate for select games throughout the 2024 season.

All 138 games will be available to out-of-market listeners via AltoonaCurve.com and on mobile devices (iPhone/Android) with the MiLB First Pitch app. Curve fans can also watch all games with a paid annual subscription to MiLB.TV. Visit MiLB.TV for more information on annual subscriptions.

Pregame coverage of each game begins 15 minutes prior to first pitch with a postgame show following the final out.

Broadcasters Jon Mozes and Preston Shoemaker will return to the Curve booth for the 2024 season, their fourth season together.

Mozes is in his 12th season calling professional baseball and fourth with the Curve after spending six seasons as a member of the broadcast team for the Trenton Thunder (Double-A, NYY).

Mozes served as the lead voice for the 2018 Eastern League All-Star Classic and was on the call when the Thunder secured their fourth Eastern League Championship in franchise history in 2019. In addition to his role in the broadcast booth, Jon took a leadership role in the development of the Thunder's marketing and promotional plans, overseeing all team communications and was a member of the team's corporate sales department.

Prior to joining the Thunder, Mozes was a radio voice for professional baseball teams in Abilene, TX and Gary, IN after graduating from the University of New Haven in 2012 with a degree in Sport Management and a minor in Communications.

Off the diamond, Mozes is the voice of Princeton University Women's Basketball and was on the call as the Tigers secured NCAA Tournament victories in the 2021-22 and 22-23 seasons. He is also a radio and ESPN+ broadcast talent for Temple University, the University of Delaware and Rider University.

Preston Shoemaker returns to the broadcast booth for a fourth season, serving as the team's Assistant Director of Communications. The Hollidaysburg native joined the broadcast booth in 2021.

Shoemaker, who is a 2022 graduate of Penn State University, served as the Sports Director for Penn State's student radio station CommRadio for four years. He has called games for Saint Francis University, Big Ten Network+, Penn State Athletics, and more. Shoemaker has accumulated extensive experience calling Football, Men's and Women's Basketball, Men's and Women's Hockey, Lacrosse, Volleyball, Gymnastics, Baseball, Softball and Soccer.

Opening Day at Peoples Natural Gas Field is Tuesday, April 9. For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

