SeaWolves Launch Opening Night Play Ball Kid Contest

March 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announced today that the team has launched a contest searching for the Opening Night Play Ball Kid.

This special opportunity is open to kids ages 6-12, giving them the chance to become an integral part of Opening Night by shouting those iconic words: "Play Ball!" before the SeaWolves take on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (NY Mets) on Tuesday, April 9 at UPMC Park.

The selected child will have the unforgettable experience of stepping onto the field before the opening pitch to energize the crowd and kick off the game in style. As the chosen Play Ball Kid, they will also receive a fantastic prize package, including four tickets to Opening Night, a souvenir baseball, and the exclusive opportunity to be on the field during pre-game festivities.

"We are thrilled to offer young fans this incredible opportunity to be a part of our Opening Night festivities," Team President Greg Coleman said. "There's nothing quite like the magic of hearing a child shout 'Play Ball!' to start off a game, and we can't wait to share this special moment with one lucky winner and their family."

The nomination period is now open. Parents and guardians are encouraged to nominate their baseball-loving children for the chance to be selected as the Play Ball Kid by submitting a brief entry form on SeaWolves.com. The deadline for submissions is April 1, 2024 at 5 p.m. No purchase necessary and official rules can be found on the submission form.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available for the 2024 season by visiting SeaWolves.com or by calling 814-456-1300. In-person single game ticket sales will begin on Saturday, March 16 at 10 a.m.

