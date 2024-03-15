Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase Coming to Peoples Natural Gas Field

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are excited to announce the Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase, coming to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday, June 22. The event will bring our region's top junior and senior baseball players together for a nine-inning all-star event.

"There are so many quality baseball players in our region, and we are looking forward to giving a group of the best of them a chance to compete head-to-head at a great facility like Peoples Natural Gas Field," said Curve GM Nate Bowen.

The game will consist of two teams comprised from various high schools throughout our region. The North Team will take on the South Team, with the teams to be independently selected by a private committee with the intention of selecting the best players in the area. An exhibition hitting event will kick off the day at 3:30 p.m. before the 6:00 p.m. game.

The showcase will be organized by Maverick's Mission and is named in honor of Maverick Baker, a Northern Cambria high school student who passed away from suicide in February of 2022. Maverick was a promising athlete who excelled in football and hockey, but baseball was his true passion.

"Baseball was a sport that Maverick had an undying love for, and Peoples Natural Gas Field was his favorite place to play," said Maverick's stepfather and event coordinator PJ Shell. "I wanted to be able to honor him with the sport that he loved the most in what would have been his senior season, and hosting this game is a great opportunity to do that while also supporting these great athletes from our area."

Rosters for the event will be released in May. The three-day event for players and their families will conclude with the baseball showcase on Saturday, June 22. Tickets for the event will go on sale on March 18 and will be $5 general admission, with ticket proceeds benefiting Maverick's Mission. The Curve will sell food and drinks at the event. Tickets can be purchased online, over the phone by calling 814-943-5400, or at the PNG Field Box Office along Park Ave.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

